Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Obseva in a report on Monday.

OBSV opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.66. Obseva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Obseva by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Obseva by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Obseva by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Obseva by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Obseva by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

