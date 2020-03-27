Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Short Interest Up 110.2% in March

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,887,300 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the February 27th total of 24,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 34,602,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,852,027. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

