OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a C$4.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 219.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OGC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE OGC traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $777.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.66.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.