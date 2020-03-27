Oddo Bhf Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective from stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.18 ($156.03).

SAP traded down €4.09 ($4.76) during trading on Friday, reaching €99.87 ($116.13). The company had a trading volume of 4,245,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €110.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.37. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

