Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 27th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ODT stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $781.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

