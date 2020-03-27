Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Office Depot worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODP. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ODP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,913,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Office Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

