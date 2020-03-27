OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,476,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 27th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $32.01. 2,378,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

