Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the February 27th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

ODC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 15,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,073. The firm has a market cap of $251.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

