OKCash (OK) Trading 3% Lower This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $4,052.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Upbit. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031303 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 180.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000600 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,071,376 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

