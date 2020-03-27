Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Okta stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 0.91. Okta has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $2,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 556.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

