Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONB. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 757,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,040,000 after buying an additional 303,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

