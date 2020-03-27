Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,873 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Old Republic International worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders have bought 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.