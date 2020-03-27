Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders have bought 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

