Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $41.25 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

