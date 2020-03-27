Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $1.13 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Omni has a market capitalization of $635,572.77 and approximately $74.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 62.2% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00017026 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00599666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,886 coins and its circulating supply is 562,570 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

