OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Short Interest Up 125.9% in March

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,500 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the February 27th total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Shares of OMN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,406. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.77.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). OMNOVA Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 271.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 144,264 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,824,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.