ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 3,028,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,750. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

