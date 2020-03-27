On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) PT Lowered to GBX 280

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective (down from GBX 540 ($7.10)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.83 ($6.13).

On The Beach Group stock traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 235 ($3.09). 499,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,885. On The Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 214.60 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 401.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $308.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.75.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

