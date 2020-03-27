One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 27th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

