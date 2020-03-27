One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. One Stop Systems updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

