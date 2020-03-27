OneLedger Price Tops $0.0032 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex, IDEX and CoinEx. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $166,402.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.04692474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00066067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,915,900 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinEx, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

