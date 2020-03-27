ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,318 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.53% of ONEOK worth $164,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $769,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Insiders acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

