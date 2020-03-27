ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 32,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,228.22. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Insiders bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of OKE opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.