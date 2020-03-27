Opacity (OPQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $790,903.75

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $790,903.75 and approximately $798.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.02559421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00194716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.