Oppenheimer Comments on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

MIST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23).

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 295,476 shares of company stock worth $4,951,944 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

