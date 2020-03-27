Oppenheimer Comments on Synaptics, Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synaptics in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Synaptics stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. 25,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.87 and a beta of 1.13. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Synaptics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.