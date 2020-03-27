Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 909,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 27th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB opened at $16.66 on Friday. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 3,154.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,153,000 after buying an additional 942,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPB. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

