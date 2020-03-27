Opus Price Down 58.2% This Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Opus has traded down 58.2% against the dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a market cap of $93,539.99 and $146.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.98 or 0.02574905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00196332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.