Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,490,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 27th total of 38,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $49.83. 20,020,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,295,364. The firm has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.