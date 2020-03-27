Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.53) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ORA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.99 ($17.43).

Shares of EPA:ORA traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €10.94 ($12.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.46. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

