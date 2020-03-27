Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.99 ($17.43).

Orange stock traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €10.94 ($12.72). The stock had a trading volume of 10,586,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.46. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

