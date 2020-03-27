Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ORAN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,516. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Orange by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

