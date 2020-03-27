OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,269,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 27th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

