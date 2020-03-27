Orchid Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $9.78 million and $1.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.04900220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

