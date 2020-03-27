Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 27th total of 117,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Organogenesis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.54 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 332,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,867.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.