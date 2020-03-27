Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) Insider Gene Tilbrook Buys 1,570 Shares

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) insider Gene Tilbrook purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.93 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,010.10 ($17,737.66).

ORI traded down A$0.77 ($0.55) during trading on Friday, reaching A$15.43 ($10.94). 1,821,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,000. Orica Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$14.17 ($10.05) and a fifty-two week high of A$24.27 ($17.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of A$22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

