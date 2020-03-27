Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 27th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $458.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Brolly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,004.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

