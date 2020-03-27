Origin Protocol Trading Down 3% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $25.79 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.95 or 0.04740698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00065485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036904 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015941 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003549 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,571,261 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.