ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the February 27th total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE IX traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $63.67. 48,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. ORIX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $89.21.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ORIX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.