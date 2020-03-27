Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.66% of Outfront Media worth $140,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

