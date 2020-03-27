Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 535.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 319,599 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.35% of Owens Corning worth $24,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

