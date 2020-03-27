Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,793,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 27th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.