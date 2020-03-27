Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 27th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OXBR opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.08. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

