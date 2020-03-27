Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 97,941.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,893 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,731,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,465,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6,570.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 516,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 508,385 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5,698.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

