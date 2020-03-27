Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 97,941.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,893 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $29,731,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $29,465,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6,570.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 516,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 508,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5,698.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.