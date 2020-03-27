Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $639.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

