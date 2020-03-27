P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 27th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

P & F Industries stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. P & F Industries has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Get P & F Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.