PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $5,027.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, YoBit, Graviex and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, Crex24, BiteBTC, P2PB2B, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, YoBit and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.