PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Raised to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. 378,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

