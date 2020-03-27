Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.02. 509,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.